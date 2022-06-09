×

Soccer

'Think about your children': Brian Baloyi's impassioned appeal to Safa

09 June 2022 - 13:59 By Staff Reporter
Former Bafana Bafana star Brian Baloyi.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs star goalkeeper Brian “Spiderman” Baloyi, who has joined Ria Ledwaba’s campaign for the presidential elections, is appealing to SA Football Association (Safa) members to vote with their conscience.

Safa vice-president Ledwaba will go toe-to-toe with incumbent Danny Jordaan and Ngoako “Solly” Mohlabeng in the elective congress on June 25.

The former Ria Stars owner launched her manifesto in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Baloyi, Mark Fish, Jan “Malombo” Lichaba, Mandla “Metroblitz” Sithole were among legends and former players present to support Ledwaba’s cause.

“I say to all those Safa members who have been in football in the last 30 years or so that if you have children or grandkids, think about them,” Baloyi told TimesLIVE.

“In 10 to 20 years from now, what are those kids going to say about their grandparents? They will say our football is in this mess and my grandfather or my granny were there and were part of the association.

“So I urge those who will vote to cast their votes with their conscience and to think about change and the future of our kids — all the kids included because they are the players of tomorrow.

“I am appealing to the honourable members and I am saying to them that this is the time. I know in politics people never vote with their conscience, but this is the time for that change.

“We are facing different challenges and different circumstances from the last two Safa elections.”

Baloyi who also featured for Mamelodi Sundowns, believes Ledwaba has what it takes to turn Safa and long-ailing SA soccer around.

“She can pull it off. After the consultations in the past few weeks and understanding what she is fighting for, it’s upon us as former footballers and South Africans to fight with her.

“Mama Ria’s fight is not for herself, it’s for all football followers and I am fully behind her campaign. People must understand what I mean when I say this is a fight for South Africans.

“Let’s listen to what she is fighting for and let’s not play the man, let’s play the ball and that’s what football teaches us.

“For me, it does not matter whom it is about — even if it was Danny Jordaan fighting this fight, I would support him, or even if it was Molefi Oliphant. It’s about the principle and that’s what we are fighting for — it’s now or never for change to come.

“If as South Africans we don’t roll up our sleeves and join this fight, football in the country will never change. Change starts at the top and at the bottom.

“As much as people want to see change, there is nothing they can do about it. It’s an opportunity for those who will vote to support this change that everybody wants to see.”

