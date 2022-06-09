'Think about your children': Brian Baloyi's impassioned appeal to Safa

“I say to all those Safa members who have been in football in the last 30 years or so that if you have children or grandkids, think about them,” Baloyi told TimesLIVE.

“In 10 to 20 years from now, what are those kids going to say about their grandparents? They will say our football is in this mess and my grandfather or my granny were there and were part of the association.

“So I urge those who will vote to cast their votes with their conscience and to think about change and the future of our kids — all the kids included because they are the players of tomorrow.

“I am appealing to the honourable members and I am saying to them that this is the time. I know in politics people never vote with their conscience, but this is the time for that change.