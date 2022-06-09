'You have to have balls’ — Ledwaba on standing against Jordaan in Safa election

Ledwaba was removed as vice-president in 2020, then later reinstated, after writing a letter to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa asking that he intervene in Safa after a damning report written by former acting CEO Gay Mokoena.

In her press conference to confirm her candidacy this week, she described how she became persona non grata at Safa after that.

The former Ria Stars owner was asked to describe the experience of running against an opponent in Jordaan whose, in the words of the questioner, “tricks she knows well”.

“Well, you have to have balls to do that. And you have to be a firm person to be able to do that,” she replied. “For me it was not about an individual. And he remains my president. That is why, when I was approached, the first person I called was him. And it’s in writing [the later text messages].

“Remember, I’m sure you have seen I have been out of circulation from 2020. Since I was removed as vice-president I’ve never received a single invite, not even for the women’s awards — I’m just sitting there and seeing people celebrating.”