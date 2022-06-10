Al Ahly coach Mosimane’s manager Tlhagale flies to Cairo for make-or-break meeting

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane’s manager Moira Tlhagale is on her way to Cairo for the potentially make-or-break meeting between the club's board and her client this weekend.

Mosimane, who led the Red Devils to back-to-back Caf Champions League trophies in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, had a virtual meeting with Ahly’s board and president Mahmoud El Khatib on Tuesday and there is another one scheduled for Saturday night.

Mosimane could not attend the meeting in person on Tuesday as he is in Morocco attending a Confederation of African Football (Caf) coaching course, but he returns to Egypt on Saturday afternoon.

Tlhagale represents Mosimane and his fellow SA technical team members — fitness guru Kabelo Rangoaga and performance analysis coaches Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon.