Bafana Baflop? — SA weighs in on loss to Morocco
Football fans have flooded social media with reactions to Bafana Bafana's loss to Morocco on Thursday night.
Hugo Broos' side gave the nation hope after eight minutes when Lyle Foster opened the scoring at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.
They rode their luck for much of the first half while trying to find a second, and went into break with an upset on the cards.
But the dream was shattered in the 51st minute when striker Youssef En-Nesyri netted the equaliser.
Morocco, who are ranked second in Africa, pushed for the winner; and it came three minutes from time when Ayoub El-Kaabi fired in the winner.
It was a tough result for Bafana, who were hoping to start their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a positive result away from home.
Fans weighed in on the result online, with some mocking the team's inability to win and others saying the national side gave it a good run.
Here's a look at some reactions:
Bafana Bafana should be renamed Madikizela because ayi Winnie.— L E S E D I (@_Hybreed_) June 9, 2022
Let us Be Honest.. When last did we see Bafana Bafana play such football?? Broos has really made massive transformation 🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/D1TgRKmeog— Tebza (@Aluta_Continua6) June 9, 2022
Hugo Broos must swallow his pride and call Zwane, Zungu and Jali in the next camp or GO!— TwittaNerd™ 👨🏾💻 (@LindoMyeni) June 9, 2022
Bafana Bafana isn’t the place to build - we want results. pic.twitter.com/6cltkACkkD
Only good thing from the Bafana Bafana side. Quality https://t.co/mcQrvAArwk— Cymon (@Cymon_65) June 9, 2022
This is the Bafana Bafana that want to play in world cup😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/e8LQ1xcmyV— Charles Caras 🤘 (@king_mdz) June 9, 2022
That's Bafana Bafana for you. But it's been coming pic.twitter.com/5quCzEhLr4— Master Akin💫 (@AscendingSun_) June 9, 2022
On a serious note...— Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) June 9, 2022
What has happened to Percy Tau???
It's been going on for a while in a Bafana Bafana jersey
Really needs to find his mojo back#AFCON #TotalEnergiesAFCON #AFCON2023Q #MORRSA #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/tovti3oMgx
Honestly speaking, is Percy Tau really a footballer? His inclusion to Bafana Bafana is really very questionable. pic.twitter.com/kx5AcyYrWa— The Great Venda (@JustJamal_) June 9, 2022
Sphephelo Sithole was solid in that Bafana Bafana midfield. 🤌🏿 pic.twitter.com/Tq4lSt8eCR— TwittaNerd™ 👨🏾💻 (@LindoMyeni) June 9, 2022
