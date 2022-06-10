Bafana Baflop? — SA weighs in on loss to Morocco

Football fans have flooded social media with reactions to Bafana Bafana's loss to Morocco on Thursday night.

Hugo Broos' side gave the nation hope after eight minutes when Lyle Foster opened the scoring at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

They rode their luck for much of the first half while trying to find a second, and went into break with an upset on the cards.

But the dream was shattered in the 51st minute when striker Youssef En-Nesyri netted the equaliser.

Morocco, who are ranked second in Africa, pushed for the winner; and it came three minutes from time when Ayoub El-Kaabi fired in the winner.

It was a tough result for Bafana, who were hoping to start their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a positive result away from home.

Fans weighed in on the result online, with some mocking the team's inability to win and others saying the national side gave it a good run.

Here's a look at some reactions: