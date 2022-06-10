×

Soccer

LISTEN | ‘Utter rubbish’: Safa president Danny Jordaan comes out swinging on Hawks’ Fun Valley investigation

10 June 2022 - 11:43 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Safa President Danny Jordaan has vowed to take action against accusing him of corruption.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has strongly dismissed corruption allegations involving the buying of the Fun Valley project as “utter rubbish” despite the Hawks investigating the matter.

Listen to what he had to say: 

Jordaan is accused of allegedly inflating the amount Safa paid when it bought the Fun Valley Pleasure Resort property south of Johannesburg to turn it into a national technical centre.

Suspended Safa national executive committee member Malesela “Willie” Mooka opened a case that is being investigated by the Hawks.

The allegation is that the price was inflated from R30m to a whooping R65m, and high-ranking former Safa officials, including Mooka, have put the blame on Jordaan.

However, the president has come out swinging and said those allegations are “rubbish” and said he is willing to share all the Fun Valley Project documents with the media.

“It’s rubbish, it’s utter rubbish. I will give you all the records and you will look at it,” Jordaan said.

The Safa president, who will contest his position with vice-president Ria Ledwaba and Safa Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng in the elective congress on June 25, has questioned how the association’s governance committee allowed him to run if there were genuine grounds to corruption allegations.

“One of the things this governance committee had to do is to check whether there are any criminal matters linked to any candidate. Candidates were cleared,” Jordaan said.

“If you read the documents, I’m not closed there. It’s not my business. I’m not a signatory on the cheque, I can’t pay because the people who pay at Safa are in finance, which is the chief finance officer or the CEO.

“Maybe we need to ask them [those making the allegations] to provide the cheque I signed. They can’t even talk.”

Jordaan said he has opened a case against Mooka to sue the former NEC member for defamation of character.

Mooka confirmed to TimesLIVE he was being sued by Jordaan for R4.5m and the matter was with his lawyersw.

“I’ve handed everything to my lawyers and they will come to me with the day when we are going to court. I think he (Jordaan) is trying to threaten me in the hope I will withdraw the case, but I won’t do that,” Mooka said.

Mooka provided an update on the Fun Valley case.

“The Hawks have completed the investigation and handed the file to the National Prosecuting Authority.”

MORE:

