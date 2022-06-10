'Tyson' leaves Pirates

Orlando Pirates have announced that they have amicably parted ways with defender and former captain Thulani “Tyson” Hlatshwayo.

The club said Hlatshwayo, who only made 13 appearances in competitions last season for the Buccaneers, requested leave the club to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

“My dream to wear the black and white jersey of Orlando Pirates has been fulfilled,” said Hlatshwayo in a statement.

“When I came here, I said I wanted a trophy and we were able to deliver on that mandate. Unfortunately, the second season didn’t work out the way I wanted it to.

“And this is what has informed my decision to request the club to grant me my wish of leaving because I still have a lot to give and a lot to offer in the field of play. This is something that I shared with management.”