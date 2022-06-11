12 years on: Tshabalala remembers his goal that got 2010 FIFA World Cup under way

It may be 12 years since Siphiwe Tshabalala scored that magnificent goal against Mexico in the opening match of the 2010 FIFA World Cup at FNB Stadium but the man says it still feels like it happened yesterday.

Tshabalala unleashed the venomous strike with his trusted left foot from inside the area and while Óscar Pérez made an attempt to make a save, such was the velocity that the ball flew past the bewildered Mexico goalkeeper and kissed the top right corner of the posts in the 54th minute.

A packed FNB stadium erupted into pandemonium as delirious fans greeted the breathtaking goal with a wave of SA flags, loud cheers and vuvuzelas.

“Time flies, but it feels like yesterday and it never gets old,” Tshabalala told www.Safa.net as he reminisced.