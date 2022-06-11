CT All Stars beat Swallows to give promotion advantage to Tuks

Advantage University of Pretoria (Tuks).

This after Cape Town All Stars pulled off a dramatic 2-1 victory against Swallows in their PSL promotional playoff at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

Grant Margeman gave Swallows an early 1-0 lead with a long-range piledriver and handed them an advantage in their push to stay in the DStv Premiership but All Stars fought back gallantly.

Late goals by All Stars' Ronaldo Maarman and Ndiviwe Mdabuka, the latter from a penalty, gave Stars their first victory in these playoffs while at the same time handing the advantage to Tuks.