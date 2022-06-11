Tails between legs, Bafana make low-key return from Morocco

It was a low-key return for Bafana Bafana as they touched down with no fanfare and a single sound of the vuvuzela at OR Tambo Airport on Saturday morning.

The players looked dejected and tired from the long trip from Rabat where they were defeated 2-1 by Morocco in the opening match of the 2023 Afcon qualifiers during the week.

Despite the result, coach Hugo Broos’ young team put up a brave fight and they almost caused what would have been one of the biggest upsets in the qualifiers.

Players and the technical team did not do any media interviews as they were whisked away to the bus but Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe was on hand to say it was a good trip.