Soccer

WATCH | Chiefs pay tribute to Parker, Manyama and other released players

12 June 2022 - 10:29 By Marc Strydom
Samir Nurkovic (left), Daniel Cardoso (second from right), Lebogang Manyama (right), and Bernard Parker (second from left) are among players who have been released from Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have released a string of videos on their social media platforms that pay tribute to the players released by the club in the off-season.

The slickly-produced videos thank Bernard Parker, Lebogang Manyama, Daniel Cardoso, Daniel Akpeyi, Samir Nurković, Leonardo Castro, Kearyn Baccus, Lazarous Kambole, and Dumisani Zuma for their service to the club.

They are accompanied by the words: “We have said our goodbyes to those who served us over the past years; saying goodbye is never easy, but it’s about the memories you have of those who were part of your story.

“Once again, thank our outgoing players and technical staff as they embark on their new journeys.”

The released players were among a group of 10 Chiefs who have cleared out ahead of the 2022-23 season, while goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter has also been let go from his contract. 

Amakhosi are in another rebuilding phase after an unprecedented seventh campaign without silverware in 2021-2022.

Chiefs have already confirmed the off-season signings of Stellenbosch FC duo centreback Zitha Kwinika and striker Ashley du Preez.

New head coach Arthur Zwane, assistant Dillon Sheppard and sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr are expected to announce high-profile signings later in the preseason.

READ MORE

WATCH | ‘He can make it’ — Mosimane pledges support for Chiefs coach Zwane

Pitso Mosimane has expressed confidence in Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane.
Sport
4 days ago

End of an era as Bernard Parker leaves Chiefs

The massive clear-out at Kaizer Chiefs has claimed veteran attacker Bernard Parker.
Sport
1 week ago

'Stiga': Khama Billiat 'a bit lucky to survive the chop' at Kaizer Chiefs

Khama Billiat was "a bit lucky to survive the chop" at Kaizer Chiefs, says former Amakhosi star Stanton "Stiga" Fredericks.
Sport
1 week ago

Fredericks on Chiefs’ clear out: ‘The definition of insanity is doing the same thing’

Kaizer Chiefs desperately needed change and to hit the reset button so their clearout of underperforming, big-name ageing players makes sense, so ...
Sport
1 week ago

Revealed: The clubs set to tussle for ex-Chiefs star Lebogang Manyama

Lebogang Manyama, who was released by Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday, has been linked with a move back to SuperSport United in the off-season.
Sport
1 week ago

More high-profile stars follow Nurković in Chiefs' big clear-out

Kaizer Chiefs’ string of announcements of players cleared out continued on Wednesday as defender Daniel Cardoso and midfielders Lebogang Manyama and ...
Sport
1 week ago
