WATCH | Chiefs pay tribute to Parker, Manyama and other released players
Kaizer Chiefs have released a string of videos on their social media platforms that pay tribute to the players released by the club in the off-season.
The slickly-produced videos thank Bernard Parker, Lebogang Manyama, Daniel Cardoso, Daniel Akpeyi, Samir Nurković, Leonardo Castro, Kearyn Baccus, Lazarous Kambole, and Dumisani Zuma for their service to the club.
We have said our goodbyes to those who served us over the past years, saying goodbye is never easy, but it’s about the memories you have of those who were part of your story. Once again, thank our outgoing players and Technical staff as they embark on their new journeys. pic.twitter.com/58Pm10iPrN— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 11, 2022
They are accompanied by the words: “We have said our goodbyes to those who served us over the past years; saying goodbye is never easy, but it’s about the memories you have of those who were part of your story.
“Once again, thank our outgoing players and technical staff as they embark on their new journeys.”
We have said our goodbyes to those who served us over the past years, saying goodbye is never easy, but it’s about the memories you have of those who were part of your story. Once again, thank our outgoing players and Technical staff as they embark on their new journeys. pic.twitter.com/0mXA33qlA3— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 11, 2022
The released players were among a group of 10 Chiefs who have cleared out ahead of the 2022-23 season, while goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter has also been let go from his contract.
Amakhosi are in another rebuilding phase after an unprecedented seventh campaign without silverware in 2021-2022.
We have said our goodbyes to those who served us over the past years, saying goodbye is never easy, but it’s about the memories you have of those who were part of your story. Once again, thank our outgoing players and Technical staff as they embark on their new journeys. pic.twitter.com/mkVDvFQrtg— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 11, 2022
Chiefs have already confirmed the off-season signings of Stellenbosch FC duo centreback Zitha Kwinika and striker Ashley du Preez.
New head coach Arthur Zwane, assistant Dillon Sheppard and sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr are expected to announce high-profile signings later in the preseason.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.