WATCH | Chiefs pay tribute to Parker, Manyama and other released players

Kaizer Chiefs have released a string of videos on their social media platforms that pay tribute to the players released by the club in the off-season.

The slickly-produced videos thank Bernard Parker, Lebogang Manyama, Daniel Cardoso, Daniel Akpeyi, Samir Nurković, Leonardo Castro, Kearyn Baccus, Lazarous Kambole, and Dumisani Zuma for their service to the club.