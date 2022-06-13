×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Orlando Pirates sign two new defensive stars

13 June 2022 - 10:41 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates have signed defender Nkosinathi Sibisi from Lamontville Golden Arrows.
Orlando Pirates have signed defender Nkosinathi Sibisi from Lamontville Golden Arrows.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have announced the signings of centrebacks Nkosinathi Sibisi from Lamontville Golden Arrows and Tapelo Xoki from AmaZulu.

The duo, both in their late 20s, will add strength to Bucs' defence for the 2022-23 season.

The deal for Xoki to join Pirates also sees Malawian striker Gabadinho Mhango move to AmaZulu.

“Orlando Pirates can confirm they have reached an agreement with Golden Arrows for the transfer of Nkosinathi Sibisi,” Bucs said.

“The Buccaneers have agreed a deal with Abafana Bes’thende and the player that will see the 26-year-old defender move to Orlando Stadium when the transfer window reopens on July 1.

“Pirates can also confirm the signing of another defender: 27-year-old Tapelo Xoki joins the club from AmaZulu in a deal that sees Gabadinho Mhango moving to Usuthu.”

Sibisi has been a stalwart in Arrows' defence, playing more than 20 games in each of the last four seasons. He received a call-up, and played in both games, for Bafana Bafana's friendly draw against Guinea (0-0) and 5-0 defeat to France in Europe in March.

Xoki has featured strongly in Usuthu's central defence for the past eight seasons.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Moeneeb Josephs: 'I don't know why we got fired at AmaZulu'

Recently sacked AmaZulu FC goalkeeper coach Moeneeb Josephs suspects the club bosses may have reneged on their big dreams and the 2032 vision.
Sport
2 days ago

'Tyson' leaves Pirates

Orlando Pirates have announced that they have amicably parted ways with defender and former captain Thulani “Tyson” Hlatshwayo.
Sport
3 days ago

Bafana make Morocco sweat for Nations Cup win in Rabat

Bafana Bafana spurned a chance to start their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a tough away draw or even a win when they gave away ...
Sport
3 days ago

Pirates legends not surprised by Davids parting ways with the club

Former Orlando Pirates players Tonic Chabalala and Edward “Magents” Motale are not surprised that the club has parted ways with co-coach Fadlu Davids ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Chiefs pay tribute to Parker, Manyama and other released players Soccer
  2. Moeneeb Josephs: 'I don't know why we got fired at AmaZulu' Soccer
  3. Is this goodbye? — Pitso Mosimane has fans worried with Al Ahly message Soccer
  4. Al Ahly coach Mosimane’s manager Tlhagale flies to Cairo for make-or-break ... Soccer
  5. LISTEN | ‘Utter rubbish’: Safa president Danny Jordaan comes out swinging on ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech