Ria Ledwaba’s region and province ‘backing Jordaan in Safa election’

While SA Football Association (Safa) presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba says she has “overwhelming support” in her bid to oust Danny Jordaan as the association’s president, supporters of the incumbent are saying her province Limpopo is not backing her.

Ledwaba, Jordaan and Safa Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng will battle it out for the presidency at the June 25 elective congress.

Ledwaba has gone to the Pretoria high court with an application to interdict the elective congress, alleging various procedural irregularities.

Whether she succeeds or fails in that effort, indications are when the election is contested, Ledwaba faces an uphill battle dislodging Jordaan, who appears to have overwhelming support in Safa's 52 regions, which constitute the majority of the vote.

Safa's chairperson for Limpopo Jack Maluleka said the province's five regions — Vhembe, Sekhukhune, Waterberg, Mopani and Capricorn — are backing Jordaan. Safa Capricorn is Ledwaba's home region.

Insiders in Jordaan's camp believe Ledwaba only has eight regions backing her nationally.

“We wanted to be honest as the province,” said Maluleka, who is also head of Safa's technical committee and a national executive committee member.