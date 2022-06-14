Bafana coach Hugo Broos says PSL level not high enough

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has ruffled feathers in the past and he was at it again on Tuesday, saying the level of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is not high enough and SA played at the 2010 World Cup because it was a gift.

In a press conference where he was supposed to provide a report on the trip to Morocco where Bafana lost their opening match of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers, Broos went off script to address what he said are problems derailing SA football.

“Now is the time to face the real problem and the real problem of SA is that we don’t have high quality players,” Broos said.

“We don’t have players like those of our last three opponents in Ghana, France and Morocco. If you look at Ghana, 90% of their [national team] players are based in Europe. When it comes to France I don’t even have to explain because their players play for big European teams.