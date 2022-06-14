Rory McIlroy is bookies' slight favourite to claim second US Open title

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has been the most popular wager at BetMGM, where he has been backed by 6.6 percent of the total bets and 9.4 percent of the handle as his odds have shortened to +1400. That far out-paces Zalatoris, who has been supported by 5.4 and 4.1 percent of the action, respectively, at +2500.

Scheffler is the biggest current liability at BetMGM. Next is Collin Morikawa, who opened at +2200 but is now +2800 with 5.0 percent of the bets and 7.3 percent of the handle backing him. Third is Australia's Cameron Smith, who has drawn 6.2 percent of the handle as his odds have shortened from +5000 to +2200.

Justin Thomas, who finished four shots behind McIlroy in Canada, has the second-shortest odds at both sportsbooks as he is +1100 at DraftKings and +1200 at BetMGM. He has drawn 5.2 percent of the bets and 4.7 percent of the handle at DraftKings and 4.5 and 5.7 percent, respectively, at BetMGM.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm enters the week ranked second in the world and with a victory earlier this year in Mexico. He's being offered at +1200 at DraftKings and +1400 at BetMGM, where he opened as the +1000 favourite.