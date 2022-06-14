×

Soccer

'The end of a wonderful era' but what's next? - Fans pay tribute to Pitso Mosimane after Al Ahly departure

14 June 2022 - 07:42
Pitso Mosimane has parted ways with Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Fans have shared tributes to Pitso Mosimane after it was announced he is leaving Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Al Ahly said it held a meeting with Mosimane, the club's board and committee members to discuss the coach's future, during which it was decided he should remain at the helm due to his stellar performance. 

It said Mosimane, however, asked to be released

“During the meeting that was previously held, Mosimane requested to leave and that he is satisfied with the achievements he managed to accomplish with the club. Later on, Mosimane's decision was discussed and it was decided to approve his request to part ways with the club and to thank him for the achievements that he accomplished with the club,” it said on Monday. 

Mosimane thanked the club and its supporters for embracing him since joining it 20 months ago.

Club of the century. The best on the continent. Thanks for the opportunity and history. You gave me love, chanted my name, and gave me the utmost respect. Inshallah, we meet again. Love the team,” he wrote on Monday. 

Twitter users thanked Mosimane for making history and representing SA on the continent.

Others speculated he will join another international club, but this has not been confirmed by Mosimane or his management.

