'The end of a wonderful era' but what's next? - Fans pay tribute to Pitso Mosimane after Al Ahly departure
Fans have shared tributes to Pitso Mosimane after it was announced he is leaving Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
Al Ahly said it held a meeting with Mosimane, the club's board and committee members to discuss the coach's future, during which it was decided he should remain at the helm due to his stellar performance.
It said Mosimane, however, asked to be released
“During the meeting that was previously held, Mosimane requested to leave and that he is satisfied with the achievements he managed to accomplish with the club. Later on, Mosimane's decision was discussed and it was decided to approve his request to part ways with the club and to thank him for the achievements that he accomplished with the club,” it said on Monday.
Mosimane thanked the club and its supporters for embracing him since joining it 20 months ago.
“Club of the century. The best on the continent. Thanks for the opportunity and history. You gave me love, chanted my name, and gave me the utmost respect. Inshallah, we meet again. Love the team,” he wrote on Monday.
❤️❤️🦅🦅🦅 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽Al Hamdullila. Shukran. Club of the Century. The Best in the Continent.Thanks for the opportunity and History. You gave me love,chanted my name and gave me the outmost respect. Enshalla, we meet again. Love the team. https://t.co/lV8Q2mIF95— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) June 13, 2022
Twitter users thanked Mosimane for making history and representing SA on the continent.
Others speculated he will join another international club, but this has not been confirmed by Mosimane or his management.
The end of a wonderful era, thank you @TheRealPitso ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pzIn4MBwgl— Abdalla Hikal (@Abdallahikal) June 13, 2022
You already know @TheRealPitso secured a big bag wherever he’s going!— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) June 13, 2022
Until we meet again,— saher (@saher1907) June 13, 2022
We will be missing you , sir pitso♥️#Thanks_Pitso pic.twitter.com/rPVF90p2Jd
Man United should've hired Pitso Mosimane 🔴 pic.twitter.com/nCD9b26Yhx— L E S E D I (@Hybreed_SA) June 13, 2022
Mina I'll forever be thankful to You Sir Pitso Mosimane for what You did last year at Morocco..Thank You once again Bafo. You really saved us from a very dangerous Cancer 🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/uqHMZZIAcF— Sicelo Disco Mkhwanazi 😊💛👆⭐ (@DiscoNicholas) June 13, 2022
Pitso is global ; right up there with Pep, Jose and Ancelotti, way above what our local league offers.— Usi Riise (@LLOYDNEDOHE) June 13, 2022
He's def got admirers in some of the top leagues. pic.twitter.com/2ySM3C0IN3
What’s next for Pitso Mosimane ? I know we “have “ a Bafana Bafana coach but I feel Pitso has unfinished business with South Africa’s national team. #PitsoMosimane @ChampionSAfrica— Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) June 13, 2022
