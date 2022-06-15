×

Soccer

Spitting truths or deflecting? — Hugo Broos’ comments on the PSL gets tongues wagging

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
15 June 2022 - 09:11
Hugo Broos' comments sparked strong reactions online.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos got tongues wagging this week when he claimed the level of the PSL is not high enough to guarantee success on the international stage.

Bafana Bafana have struggled for years and the coach dissected the state of SA football on Monday.

“Now is the time to face the real problem and the real problem of SA is that we don’t have high quality players,” Broos said.

“We don’t have players like those of our last three opponents in Ghana, France and Morocco.

“If you look at Ghana, 90% of their [national team] players are based in Europe. When it comes to France I don’t even have to explain because their players play for big European teams.

“We can look at the fantastic race that Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates did on the continent but Sundowns lost in the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League and Pirates lost in the final of the Confederation Cup.

“Two Moroccan teams in Wydad and RS Berkane won those competitions and in the Moroccan team there was no player from those teams in the national team except the goalkeeper. Let’s face it, the problem of SA is that the level of the PSL is not high enough.”

Footballer Kermit Erasmus also caused a stir with his comments about the coach.

“Why do we have a coach who doesn’t believe in our talent and league? Sorry for thinking out loud”

Soon social media was flooded with reactions as both Broos and Erasmus made the Twitter trends list.

Here is a look at some reactions:

