×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Manchester City to begin Premier League title defence at West Ham

16 June 2022 - 13:07 By Reuters
Fernandinho of Manchester City celebrates winning the Premier League by lifting the trophy with his teammates after the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 22 2022.
Fernandinho of Manchester City celebrates winning the Premier League by lifting the trophy with his teammates after the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 22 2022.
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City will begin their Premier League title defence with a trip to West Ham United, while the season will kick off with a London derby for the second year in a row as Crystal Palace host Arsenal.

Liverpool, who finished second last season, will travel to newly-promoted Fulham and Nottingham Forest will play at Newcastle United to mark their return to the Premier League after 23 years.

Chelsea will kick off their season under the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital by playing away to Everton, while Bournemouth will host Aston Villa in their first game in the top flight after earning promotion.

Manchester United, under new manager Erik ten Hag, will begin their campaign at home against Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur will host Southampton.

The season will begin on August 5 and conclude on May 28.

There will be a mid-season break after November 12 to accommodate the World Cup, which runs from November 21 to December 18 in Qatar. The league will resume on Boxing Day.

MORE:

Shots fired: Sundowns striker Erasmus takes a swipe at Bafana coach Broos

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Kermit Erasmus has taken a swipe at Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in response to the Belgian’s comments that the Premier ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana coach Hugo Broos says PSL level not high enough

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has ruffled feathers in the past and he was at it again on Tuesday, saying the level of the Premier Soccer League is ...
Sport
1 day ago

OPINION | SA's broken football has zero standing to argue with Hugo Broos

In my humble home language, IsiZulu, we say iqiniso liyababa (the truth hurts or tastes bitter or sour). And so it was for many South Africans after ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Mosimane keeping his options open, says manager Tlhagale

Free agent Pitso Mosimane’s manager Moira Tlhagale confirms local and international interest
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I respect Pitso but I am disappointed in him’ — Bafana Bafana coach Broos Soccer
  2. Percy Tau cuts a lonely figure at Al Ahly after Pitso Mosimane’s departure Soccer
  3. Mosimane’s manager Tlhagale confirms local, international interest Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane leaves Al Ahly Soccer
  5. Shots fired: Sundowns striker Erasmus takes a swipe at Bafana coach Broos Soccer

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...