Swallows coach Dylan Kerr unsure of his future

Despite having helped Swallows avoid relegation to the GladAfrica Championship through the promotion playoffs, coach Dylan Kerr is unsure of his future at the club.

The Birds, who finished second from bottom in the 2021-2022 Premiership, won the playoffs with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over University of Pretoria (Tuks) at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.

“I came for six months. It is something that we both agreed on, me and the chairman [David Mogashoa], but I need to go home to the UK because I have some personal issues I need to sort out,” said Kerr.

“I have been here for 29 months., It has been a long time since I have been home and I need to go there and sort my personal like for myself, that’s an issue I have to deal with next week.