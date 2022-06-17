WATCH | Was Ngcobo’s Goal of the Season for Chiefs better than Justin Shonga’s bicycle kick?

Kaizer Chiefs' Nkosingiphile “Mshini” Ngcobo may have won the 2021/2021 PSL Goal of the Season award, but it remains debatable why Justin Shonga’s incredible overhead bicycle kick against Stellenbosch was not even nominated.

Royal AM’s Thabo Matlaba’s goal against Orlando Pirates was top drawer material that could have been considered better than Ngcobo’s goal.

Ngcobo’s beauty against Sekhukhune United was magnificently taken, he was composed, he looked at the gap and fired home from a long distance, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

It’s probably the youngster’s best goal since he joined Amakhosi, but Shonga’s acrobatic goal could even find its way into the Fifa Puskas Awards.