Safa women not happy with Ria Ledwaba, back Danny Jordaan for third term

SA Football Association (Safa) women have blasted presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba for trying to destroy the organisation and women’s football development.

The women, who were part of a Safa congress held in Sandton on Saturday, also declared their unwavering support for current president Danny Jordaan to continue leading the organisation.

Jordaan, Ledwaba and Safa Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng will vie for the presidency at a Safa elective congress next Saturday in Johannesburg.

Led by Safa national executive committee (NEC) members Anastasia Tsichlas and Emma Hendricks, who is also Women’s Football SA chairperson, they dismissed claims that Safa is anti-women.

“At the moment we are going in the right direction, and no one will break something that is already there and playing a good role in developing women,” Tsichlas said.