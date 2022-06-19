×

Soccer

MM Platinum beat Magesi to take R1m Motsepe League first prize

19 June 2022 - 17:06 By Marc Strydom at Olen Park
MM Platiunum's Tshidiso Tukane wins the ball in the ABC Motsepe League final against Magesi FC at Olen Park in Potchesfstroom on June 19 2022.
Image: Safa/Twitter

Gauteng club MM Platinum beat Magesi FC 1-0 to lift the trophy and take the R1m first prize in the ABC Motsepe League final at Olen Park in Potchestroom on Sunday.

Sipho Mahlangu's second-half strike earned Platinum a hard-fought victory.

Limpopo team Magesi had qualified for the GladAfrica Championship, also known as the National First Division (NFD), by beating North West University 2-1 on Friday.

Gauteng champions Platinum, popularly known as La Masia, had secured promotion by beating Eastern Cape winners Spear of the Nation 1-0 in the first semifinal at Olen Park.

The first half of the final was a relatively uneventful affair with neither side able to breach the other's defence.

With a goal hard to come by for two evenly-matched teams, Platinum, who had shaded the pressure, finally earned the breakthrough when Mahlangu latched onto a bouncing punt upfield and got the touch over advancing goalkeeper Tebogo Semenya.

Jomo Cosmos and TS Sporting were relegated from the NFD.

TimesLIVE

