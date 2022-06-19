MM Platinum beat Magesi to take R1m Motsepe League first prize

Gauteng club MM Platinum beat Magesi FC 1-0 to lift the trophy and take the R1m first prize in the ABC Motsepe League final at Olen Park in Potchestroom on Sunday.

Sipho Mahlangu's second-half strike earned Platinum a hard-fought victory.

Limpopo team Magesi had qualified for the GladAfrica Championship, also known as the National First Division (NFD), by beating North West University 2-1 on Friday.

Gauteng champions Platinum, popularly known as La Masia, had secured promotion by beating Eastern Cape winners Spear of the Nation 1-0 in the first semifinal at Olen Park.