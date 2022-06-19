MM Platinum beat Magesi to take R1m Motsepe League first prize
Gauteng club MM Platinum beat Magesi FC 1-0 to lift the trophy and take the R1m first prize in the ABC Motsepe League final at Olen Park in Potchestroom on Sunday.
Sipho Mahlangu's second-half strike earned Platinum a hard-fought victory.
Limpopo team Magesi had qualified for the GladAfrica Championship, also known as the National First Division (NFD), by beating North West University 2-1 on Friday.
Gauteng champions Platinum, popularly known as La Masia, had secured promotion by beating Eastern Cape winners Spear of the Nation 1-0 in the first semifinal at Olen Park.
MM Platinum beat Magesi FC 1-0 to win the 2022 #ABCMotsepeLeaguePlayoffs 🏆— SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) June 19, 2022
⚽Sipho Mahlangu 74' @MotsepeFoundtn pic.twitter.com/19iF7RgMwX
The first half of the final was a relatively uneventful affair with neither side able to breach the other's defence.
With a goal hard to come by for two evenly-matched teams, Platinum, who had shaded the pressure, finally earned the breakthrough when Mahlangu latched onto a bouncing punt upfield and got the touch over advancing goalkeeper Tebogo Semenya.
Jomo Cosmos and TS Sporting were relegated from the NFD.
