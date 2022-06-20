Banyana coach Ellis excited to welcome back streetwise Seoposenwe for Awcon

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is thrilled to have the streetwise Jermaine Seoposenwe back as SA put the final touches to their mission to conquer the African continent and qualify for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Ellis named the Portuguese-based forward in her final 23-women squad for the African Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon) in Morocco.

The tournament will be held in two cities, Casablanca and Rabat, from July 2, with the final set for July 23.

Ellis named a strong squad made up of experienced players, overseas-based stars and talented youngsters.

Seoposenwe, 28, who plays for SC Braga in Portugal, has not featured in the national team for the past two years with media reports suggesting she snubbed Banyana to focus on her club career.