Kaizer Chiefs confirm five signings ahead of new season

Kaizer Chiefs continued to boost their squad with the signings of four new players and a senior contract for a talented youngster from their reserve team.

Amakhosi, who are on a rebuilding process after almost seven years without a major trophy, confirmed the arrival of Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Lehlogonolo Matlou from Swallows and Siyethemba Sithebe from AmaZulu.

The club also confirmed that young forward Mduduzi Shabalala has been rewarded with a three-year senior team contract following his impressive performances for Amakhosi’s DStv Diski Challenge team.

“Solomons is 26 years old and hails from Steenberg in Cape Town. He has penned a four-year deal at Naturena,” the club said in a statement.