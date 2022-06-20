Ledwaba 'to go to court' after development in Safa disciplinary case

The independent chairperson in a disciplinary matter Ria Ledwaba is facing at the SA Football Association (Safa) has decided not to recuse himself, as the Safa vice-president’s lawyers had been pressing for.

Advocate Terry Motau SC has rejected Ledwaba’s application that he recuse himself.

Ledwaba’s attorney, Stan Fanaroff, said they would take Motau’s decision on review at the high court.

Sources close to Ledwaba have told TimesLIVE the charges relate to a letter she sent to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa in 2020 asking him to intervene in Safa after a damning report was sent by fellow vice-president Gay Mokoena alleging abuse of office by president Danny Jordaan. A second charge relates to her having met Safa staff member Hendrick Mphahlele without approval.

Ledwaba and Mokoena were removed as vice-presidents but Ledwaba was reinstated.

Ledwaba is contesting the Safa presidency against Jordaan in Saturday’s elective congress. She failed to have the elections stopped in court last week.

Motau wrote: “Ms Ledwaba has brought an application for my recusal as an independent chairperson of these disciplinary proceedings on the basis that she has a ‘reasonable apprehension of bias’ on my part.