Safa president says PSL needs a squad cap to stop frivolous signings

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan believes there's a need to introduce a limit on how many players a club can have in their squad in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to stop career-ending frivolous signings.

Jordaan believes a squad cap can put an end to the issue of clubs signing every top player and end up not using them or getting enough game time.

The president said several footballers have seen their promising careers stall after being signed by clubs that have big squads as they struggled for game time.