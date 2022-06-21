×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Cameroon moves to clamp down on age cheating

21 June 2022 - 14:12 By Reuters
Cameroon federation president Samuel Eto’o promised reform of the game in the country when he was elected into the office in December.
Cameroon federation president Samuel Eto’o promised reform of the game in the country when he was elected into the office in December.
Image: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Cameroon’s football federation has summoned 44 players from eight clubs for a hearing next month into alleged age or identity cheating, it said in a statement.

They must be accompanied by their club presidents for an investigation to be held in person from July 4 to 8, the federation said on Monday.

All are suspected of "false titles (cheating on age and/or identity) and complicity".

"The parties concerned are invited to appear, assisted or not by their counsel, for their hearing," the statement added, saying those who did not appear would face consequences.

Safa president says PSL needs a squad cap to stop frivolous signings

SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan believes there's a need to introduce a limit on how many players a club can have in their squad in ...
Sport
1 day ago

The hearings are a rare effort in Africa to stop age cheating, or identity fraud, which continues to be a major source of concern for the continent’s football.

Accusations of cheating are regularly made — and many of Africa’s international successes in junior tournaments clouded by allegations of use of over-age players — but there has been little effort to either investigate it or stop it.

Cameroon federation president Samuel Eto’o, the former Cameroon, Barcelona and Inter Milan striker, promised reform of the game in the central African country when he was elected in December.

MORE:

More than half of players at Euros, Afcon finals were abused online

More than half of all players at the finals of last year's European Championship and Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) were subjected to some form of ...
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH | 'He must stay humble': Nyatama offers advice to Kaizer Chiefs new player Solomons

Veteran Swallows FC midfielder Musa Nyatama has offered advice to young Dillon Solomons as he has just completed a big career move to Kaizer Chiefs ...
Sport
3 hours ago

WATCH | 'Broos apologised' — Safa president Jordaan on Bafana coach's comments

SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan says he was satisfied Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos apologised for his comments on the standard of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mampara of the week: Hugo Broos

What do you get when you cross a hopeless Bafana Bafana team, an inept football leadership, and a coach who should have known better, asks Hogarth.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Safa women not happy with Ria Ledwaba, back Danny Jordaan for third term Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs confirm five signings ahead of new season Soccer
  3. Safa president says PSL needs a squad cap to stop frivolous signings Soccer
  4. Steve Komphela slams ‘disrespectful’ Hugo Broos for ‘condescending’ comments ... Soccer
  5. WATCH | 'Broos apologised' — Safa president Jordaan on Bafana coach's comments Soccer

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...