Cameroon moves to clamp down on age cheating

Cameroon’s football federation has summoned 44 players from eight clubs for a hearing next month into alleged age or identity cheating, it said in a statement.

They must be accompanied by their club presidents for an investigation to be held in person from July 4 to 8, the federation said on Monday.

All are suspected of "false titles (cheating on age and/or identity) and complicity".

"The parties concerned are invited to appear, assisted or not by their counsel, for their hearing," the statement added, saying those who did not appear would face consequences.