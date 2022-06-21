×

Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs sign Bafana Bafana midfield star

21 June 2022 - 21:26 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr, new signing Yusuf Maart and head of technical Molefi Ntseki.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC/Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of Bafana Bafana midfielder Yusuf Maart from Sekhukhune United.

The acquisition of Maart follows the announcement of four signings and a promoted player on Monday.

The 26-year-old central midfielder has impressed for the national team since being called into Bafana by coach Hugo Broos last year.

“Kaizer Chiefs have signed Yusuf Moegamat Maart on a three-year deal with a two-year option,” the club said.

“Maart arrives from Sekhukhune FC where he spent two seasons in the GladAfrica Championship and DStv Premiership. He played a total of 29 matches in the season that has just ended and scored three goals for Babina Noko.

“The midfielder’s club performances have earned him nine national team call-ups between 2021 and 2022, and he is now a regular in the Bafana Bafana set-up.

“Maart will join the team for preseason training this week.”

Chiefs are in a huge rebuilding effort after 2021-22 was their seventh season without silverware.

They announced two more players who were released on Monday — defenders Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya.

Chiefs announced the signings of Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Lehlogonolo Matlou from Swallows and Siyethemba Sithebe from AmaZulu on Monday. Mduduzi Shabalala was promoted from Chiefs’ DStv Diski Challenge team.

Maart’s acquisition brings Chiefs’ signings to eight players ahead of the new season, with Ashley Du Preez and Zitha Kwinika joining Amakhosi from Stellenbosch FC.

Chiefs’ big clearout has also included Daniel Cardoso, Lebogang Manyama, Lazarous Kambole, Daniel Akpeyi, Samir Nurković, Kearyn Baccus, Leonardo Castro, Anthony Akumu and Bernard Parker.

