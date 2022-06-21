WATCH | 'He must stay humble': Nyatama offers advice to Kaizer Chiefs new player Solomons

Veteran Swallows FC midfielder Musa Nyatama has offered advice to young Dillon Solomons as he has just completed a big career move to Kaizer Chiefs from the Dube Birds.

Solomons, 26, was one of the few shining lights in Swallows’ gloomy season that saw the Birds almost being relegated to the GladAfrica Championship.

Swallows saved their DStv Premiership status at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) relegation/promotion playoffs against University of Pretoria and Cape Town All Stars.

Solomons was announced as new signings by Amakhosi alongside his Swallows teammates Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Lehlogonolo, AmaZulu FC’s Siyethemba Sithebe and Mduduzi Shabalala from Chiefs’ reserve team on Monday night.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates player Nyatama reckons Solomons is ready to make the step up in his football career but has urged him to keep his feet on the ground.