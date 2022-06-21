×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

WATCH | 'He must stay humble': Nyatama offers advice to Kaizer Chiefs new player Solomons

21 June 2022 - 12:07 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung junior (left) and new signing Dillon Solomons.
Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung junior (left) and new signing Dillon Solomons.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Veteran Swallows FC midfielder Musa Nyatama has offered advice to young Dillon Solomons as he has just completed a big career move to Kaizer Chiefs from the Dube Birds.

Solomons, 26, was one of the few shining lights in Swallows’ gloomy season that saw the Birds almost being relegated to the GladAfrica Championship.

Swallows saved their DStv Premiership status at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) relegation/promotion playoffs against University of Pretoria and Cape Town All Stars.

Solomons was announced as new signings by Amakhosi alongside his Swallows teammates Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Lehlogonolo, AmaZulu FC’s Siyethemba Sithebe and Mduduzi Shabalala from Chiefs’ reserve team on Monday night.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates player Nyatama reckons Solomons is ready to make the step up in his football career but has urged him to keep his feet on the ground.

“My advice would be for him to continue to stay humble and be disciplined as he has been throughout the season,” Nyatama said.

“Also, what I like about him is his versatility. He is very versatile, can play left and right-wing at the back. So, my advice for him would be to continue to be disciplined and be dedicated to his work.”

Moving to Chiefs, who are one of the most followed clubs in Southern Africa, comes with high pressure from their fickle and demanding supporters.

Nyatama believes the former Stellenbosch FC and All Stars defender will be able to handle the pressure.

“Dealing with the fans it’s a difficult one, but I’m sure he has been there. Throughout his career he has been dealing with the fans from Cape Town and Johannesburg. But for him he must just stay humble,” Nyatama said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs confirm five signings ahead of new season

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signings of four new players and a senior contract for a talented youngster from their reserve team.
Sport
13 hours ago

Safa president says PSL needs a squad cap to stop frivolous signings

SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan believes there's a need to introduce a limit on how many players a club can have in their squad in ...
Sport
23 hours ago

WATCH | 'Broos apologised' — Safa president Jordaan on Bafana coach's comments

SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan says he was satisfied Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos apologised for his comments on the standard of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Politics clipped our wings, says Swallows chair

With the PSL pulling the Telkom rug out from under it, Panyaza Lesufi says hard work is needed to attract a sponsor
Sport
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Safa women not happy with Ria Ledwaba, back Danny Jordaan for third term Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs confirm five signings ahead of new season Soccer
  3. Safa president says PSL needs a squad cap to stop frivolous signings Soccer
  4. Steve Komphela slams ‘disrespectful’ Hugo Broos for ‘condescending’ comments ... Soccer
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Government blind to the benefits of full stadiums Sport

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...