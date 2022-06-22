WATCH | Caf president Motsepe happy to see Ledwaba and Jordaan at final

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe said he was pleased to see SA Football Association (Safa) presidential candidates Danny Jordaan and Ria Ledwaba present at the ABC Motsepe League final on Sunday.

Motsepe, as the tournament sponsor, was joined by Safa president Jordaan and vice-president Ledwaba at the prizegiving where MM Platinum lifted the trophy at Olen Park in Potchefstroom after beating Magesi FC 1-0 in the final.