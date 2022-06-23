Former AmaZulu goalkeeper Siya Mbatha slams 'male escort' rumours

Former AmaZulu goalkeeper Siya Mbatha has slammed rumours doing the rounds on social media that he has turned to prostitution in Durban.

Rumours linking Mbatha to sex work made news this week and saw his name top the Twitter trends lists.

Speaking to KickOff, Mbatha said the rumours were false and “rather disturbing”.

He said people were using his name to seek relevance and attention.

“This was done on purpose to implicate and spoil my name, but this is bad. We honestly can’t be going to such extremes just for the sake of trying to score sales or clicks at the expense of people’s careers,” he said.

He said he was now dealing with DMs of people asking him about the rumours.

“Now I must deal with DMs of people asking me for things that cannot be printed because they associate with such as some websites have gone as far as using my picture since I’m the Siya Mbatha they know.

“I have a child who is going to school and do these guys realise the kind of consequences this could have if another child says some mean things to him because of what he read. Kids are mean,” said Mbatha.