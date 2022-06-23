×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs' new-look squad gets down to training

23 June 2022 - 09:56 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs begin their preseason training for the 2022-23 campaign at the Chiefs Village in Naturena.
Kaizer Chiefs begin their preseason training for the 2022-23 campaign at the Chiefs Village in Naturena.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC/Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs' new-look squad has begun training in earnest at the club's headquarters at the Chiefs Village in Naturena.

Chiefs have released a video and pictures of the return to training.

Amakhosi, in a serious rebuilding phase after seven seasons without silverware, have made a number of signings and had a big clear out of ageing big-name players.

Among players coming in have been Yusuf Maart, Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Lehlogonolo Matlou, Siyethemba Sithebe, Mduduzi Shabalala (promoted), Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika.

Chiefs’ clear-out has included Daniel Cardoso, Lebogang Manyama, Lazarous Kambole, Daniel Akpeyi, Samir Nurković, Kearyn Baccus, Leonardo Castro, Anthony Akumu, Bernard Parker, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Kaizer Chiefs sign Bafana Bafana midfield star

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of Bafana Bafana midfielder Yusuf Maart from Sekhukhune United.
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs’ big clear-out continues with more players sent packing

Kaizer Chiefs' big clear-out continues after the club confirmed it won’t renew the contracts of veteran defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Siphosakhe ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | 'He must stay humble': Nyatama offers advice to Kaizer Chiefs new player Solomons

Veteran Swallows FC midfielder Musa Nyatama has offered advice to young Dillon Solomons as he has just completed a big career move to Kaizer Chiefs ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs confirm five signings ahead of new season

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signings of four new players and a senior contract for a talented youngster from their reserve team.
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH | Was Ngcobo’s Goal of the Season for Chiefs better than Justin Shonga’s bicycle kick?

Kaizer Chiefs' Nkosingiphile “Mshini” Ngcobo may have won the 2021/2021 PSL Goal of the Season, but it remains debatable why Justin Shonga’s ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Caf president Motsepe happy to see Ledwaba and Jordaan at final Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs confirm five signings ahead of new season Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns put another good player on loan Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs sign Bafana Bafana midfield star Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs’ big clear-out continues with more players sent packing Soccer

Latest Videos

Zondo visibly relieved as final state capture report is handed over to Ramaphosa
Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...