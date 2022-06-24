×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane baffled why Gavin Hunt remains without a job

24 June 2022 - 12:00 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Former Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt during the 2021/2022 DStv Premiership season launch at FNB Stadium.
Former Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt during the 2021/2022 DStv Premiership season launch at FNB Stadium.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has questioned why Gavin Hunt is jobless after all he has achieved as a coach.

Hunt has been without a job since he was fired by Chippa United in December. This is longest the former Kaizer Chiefs mentor has been idle since he began his coaching career at Seven Stars in 1995.

Over the past few days, the four-time league winner with SuperSport United (3) and Bidvest Wits (1) has been posting cryptic messages on his Twitter account about how much he is missing being in the dugout.

Hunt, who is one of the senior coaches in SA, has won Premier Soccer League (PSL) Coach of the Season five times. Mosimane who has won it six times.

The 57-year-old coach has won all the trophies on offer in the PSL, and at some point was heavily linked with Bafana Bafana.

“I have struggled to understand that you are yet to get attached to a team after winning so many league and cup trophies, plus Caf Champions League experience,” Mosimane replied to Hunt’s tweet about missing football.

“Waiting to hear from you about your recent trip at Man City,” Mosimane said, referring to Hunt’s recent trip to English Premier League giants Manchester City.

Hunt has been linked with a number of clubs in the PSL including Royal AM, who are looking for a new coach after parting ways with John Maduka.

Mosimane is unattached to any team after leaving Egypt's Ahly.

MORE:

Jomo Cosmos lodge complaint with PSL in a bid to avoid relegation from NFD

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu has confirmed charges that might see Jomo Cosmos’ relegation from the GladAfrica Championship ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Motsepe League prize to be R3m as Patrice admits clubs need support

The third-tier ABC Motsepe League’s prize money will increase to R3m next season, sponsor Patrice Motsepe said, though he conceded more could also be ...
Sport
3 hours ago

WATCH | Caf president Motsepe happy to see Ledwaba and Jordaan at final

Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe said he was pleased to see SA Football Association presidential candidates Danny Jordaan ...
Sport
2 days ago

The men stay home while Banyana go out there for better pay: Kgatlana

The Atletico de Madrid forward says male players get to stay in their comfort zones because PSL pays well
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Caf president Motsepe happy to see Ledwaba and Jordaan at final Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns put another good player on loan Soccer
  3. WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs' new-look squad gets down to training Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs sign Bafana Bafana midfield star Soccer
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Black mark for White: Bulls coach dropped ball after URC defeat Sport

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'