Motsepe League prize to be R3m as Patrice admits clubs need support

Magesi took home the R500,000 second prize. Both teams had already been promoted to the GladAfrica, also known as the National First Division (NFD), after winning their semifinals.

The large first and second prizes in the Motsepe League have raised eyebrows, given that wealth gets concentrated on two teams.

TimesLIVE spoke to Motsepe League club owners who say costs of running a club can vary, depending on a team’s ambitions, from about R50,000 to R100,000 annually.

Some teams aiming for promotion may spend closer to R200,000 as they recruit ex-Premiership players who require a semi-professional salary.

Motsepe League clubs receive an annual grant of R30,000 as a travel allowance — R15,000 in each round of the league.

Motsepe was asked if a more even distribution of funds to all third-tier teams could help that league’s club owners, most of whom are small businesspeople and not wealthy.

“What you’re saying is very important. Many of these people run these clubs with family money out of their own pockets,” the Mamelodi Sundowns owner and Confederation of African Football president responded.

“The people who are part of running football don’t get paid, there’s no money, there’s no resources for the [Safa] executive.

“And that’s part of what we have to do — try to help with the stipends and the allowances, because many of these people come from poor rural areas.

“But for us it’s also about the role of football in terms of job creation and improving the living conditions of our people, particularly the poor and unemployed.”