Soccer

WATCH | Two Safa members receive death threats ahead of the elective congress

Other Safa members attack the media for asking questions in a press conference

24 June 2022 - 18:54 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Safa CEO Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe during the Bafana Bafana AFCON Update press conference at Safa House.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has revealed that two members, who he did not identify, have received death threats. 

Motlanthe made this revelation during a heated press conference in Sandton on Friday ahead of the eagerly awaited Safa elective congress on Saturday. 

The congress, which has been preceded by a lot of drama that included court cases aimed at stopping it, is set to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Motlanthe declared a state of readiness for the congress during a press conference at the venue that was attended by some members of the Safa hierarchy, including president Danny Jordaan.

“We have strengthened the security for obvious reasons, already two of the members have received death threats and we are not taking them lightly,” Motlanthe said.

“We are co-operating with the policy as the association because we have a duty to protect the lives of members.”

Jordaan will go toe-to-toe for the presidential seat with Ria Ledwaba and Safa Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng.

While there are three people in the running, the attention has been focused on Jordaan and his vice-president Ledwaba.

“We are ready, both Fifa Caf delegations are already here to monitor the election.”

The CEO said all members and regions will be represented at the congress except Safa Amathole region from the Eastern Cape as they have failed to resolve some outstanding issues on time.

The question-and-answer session ended prematurely after a heated exchange between members of the media and Safa Overberg president Tankiso Modipa.

Modipa attacked the media after a question was asked about Jordaan vying for a third term of office.

Modipa, who is no stranger to hurling insults at the media, said Safa members were happy with Jordaan and what he has done.

