WATCH | Two Safa members receive death threats ahead of the elective congress

SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has revealed that two members, who he did not identify, have received death threats.

Motlanthe made this revelation during a heated press conference in Sandton on Friday ahead of the eagerly awaited Safa elective congress on Saturday.

The congress, which has been preceded by a lot of drama that included court cases aimed at stopping it, is set to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Motlanthe declared a state of readiness for the congress during a press conference at the venue that was attended by some members of the Safa hierarchy, including president Danny Jordaan.

“We have strengthened the security for obvious reasons, already two of the members have received death threats and we are not taking them lightly,” Motlanthe said.

“We are co-operating with the policy as the association because we have a duty to protect the lives of members.”