×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Danny Jordaan wins Safa presidential election by landslide

25 June 2022 - 12:35 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Safa president Danny Jordaan during the press conference at Sandton Convention Centre on June 24 2022.
Safa president Danny Jordaan during the press conference at Sandton Convention Centre on June 24 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

As expected, incumbent Danny Jordaan has won the SA Football Association (Safa) presidential race by an overwhelming majority over challengers Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng.

The elections took place at a Safa elective congress at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday.

TimesLIVE has learnt that Jordaan received 186 votes to secure his third term of office, while Ledwaba got 27 and Mohlabeng managed just eight votes.

Jordaan, 70, has been the Safa president since 2013.

The outcome of the voting has still to be officially confirmed by Safa.

The elections took place while about 50 of Ledwaba’s supporters picketed outside the venue.

TimesLIVE has learnt that former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba was forced out of the election room after he gatecrashed the event and demanded to be allowed to speak.

This is a developing story.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Two Safa members receive death threats ahead of the elective congress

SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has revealed that two members, who he did not identify, have received death threats.
Sport
18 hours ago

Another bid to stop Safa elections by Ledwaba's backers thrown out of court

The SA Football Association (Safa) elective congress is set to go ahead on Saturday after another attempt to stop it was dismissed by the Pretoria ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rants against the media as Safa press conference descends into chaos

Attendees feeling compelled to answer questions not directed at them was the main reason an SA Football Association (Safa) press conference turned ...
Sport
2 hours ago

PSL yet to decide on unvaccinated and unmasked spectators at stadiums

The Premier Soccer League is yet to decide whether it will allow unvaccinated and unmasked fans at stadiums following government’s decision to repeal ...
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Black mark for White: Bulls coach dropped ball after URC defeat Sport
  2. WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs' new-look squad gets down to training Soccer
  3. Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane baffled why Gavin Hunt remains without a job Soccer
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns put another good player on loan Soccer
  5. Former AmaZulu goalkeeper Siya Mbatha slams 'male escort' rumours Soccer

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'