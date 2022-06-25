Danny Jordaan wins Safa presidential election by landslide

As expected, incumbent Danny Jordaan has won the SA Football Association (Safa) presidential race by an overwhelming majority over challengers Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng.

The elections took place at a Safa elective congress at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday.

TimesLIVE has learnt that Jordaan received 186 votes to secure his third term of office, while Ledwaba got 27 and Mohlabeng managed just eight votes.

Jordaan, 70, has been the Safa president since 2013.

The outcome of the voting has still to be officially confirmed by Safa.

The elections took place while about 50 of Ledwaba’s supporters picketed outside the venue.

TimesLIVE has learnt that former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba was forced out of the election room after he gatecrashed the event and demanded to be allowed to speak.

This is a developing story.

