Banyana coach Ellis says they must not only focus on Nigeria at Awcon

While Nigeria are expected to be the biggest hurdle in Banyana Banyana’s ambition to win their first African Women’s Cup of Nations (Awcon), coach Desiree Ellis wants her troops to give equal respect to all teams in the tournament.

The 2022 Awcon will be staged in Morocco from Saturday to July 2. The four semi-finalists will qualify for the Fifa Women’s Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Banyana are in Group C with 11-time champions Nigeria and debutants Burundi and Botswana.

Ellis has warned SA should never make the mistake of focusing only on Nigeria and Cameroon, the strongest teams in the 12-team competition.

“We can’t underestimate anyone. They are there because they deserve to be there and we saw Burundi beating Tanzania and Botswana coming through,” Ellis said.