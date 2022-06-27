DA says ‘a new broom’ is needed at Safa, not another term for Jordaan

The DA has weighed in on the re-election of Danny Jordaan as SA Football Association (Safa) president for the third term, saying the association needs “a new broom, not a third term” for the 70-year-old.

The DA shadow minister for sports Tsepo Mhlongo said Jordaan had not achieved anything since becoming head of the association in 2013, and SA football had gone from bad to worse since he took over.

“Mr Jordaan has proven over the past almost 10 years that he lacks the ability and propensity to take it forward.

“The DA believes the only way to realise the dream of 'rebuilding the structures of Safa at all levels to create the conditions that will bring about the sustained national success of our national teams' will be to appoint fresh blood to head this association,” said Mhlongo.

The party also called for a National Football Indaba to put football in a position where it is “a real contender in international football”.

Jordaan won re-election in a landslide on Saturday over challengers Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng.

The elections took place at a Safa elective congress at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

He received 186 votes to secure his third term of office, while Ledwaba got 27 and Mohlabeng managed eight votes.

Jordaan announced this is his last term as Safa president.

“For the next term, which is 2026 to 2030, I won’t be there. This is my last term,” he said.

He said the priority in his next term will be to grow women’s football, strengthen the sport in schools and implement strategies that will better Bafana Bafana.

“We want a professional women’s football league. A professional league means a player earns enough from football to sustain their needs. They don’t need to work a second or third job to sustain themselves. That’s where we want to be with the Hollywoodbets Super League,” he said.