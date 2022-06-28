×

Soccer

Tshegofatso Mabasa joins Sekhukhune United from Orlando Pirates

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
28 June 2022 - 12:45
A promo picture released by Sekhukhune United of thesix signings announced on Tuesday.
Image: Sekhukhune United

Sekhukhune United have announced six signings, including former Orlando Pirates players midfielder Linda Mntambo and striker Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Mabasa has joined Sekhukhune on a season's loan from Bucs.

Former SuperSport United and Baroka FC defender Denwin Farmer, FC Cape Town striker Abednego Mosiatlhaga, Elias Mokwana from first division club Platinum City Rovers and Tshepo Mokhabi from relegated Baroka complete Babina Noko's signings.

Pirates announced Mntambo had agreed terms to join Sekhukhune last week. There had been speculation that Mabasa — who has always shown potential in a Bucs jersey but has been hampered by injuries whenever he begins to earn a run in the first team — might be loaned out.

Sekhukune said of the former Bucs duo: “Mntambo,33, started his football career with Roses United. After a season with them he joined Jomo Cosmos.

“He spent five seasons with Ezenkosi, later joining Chippa United and then Pirates. He has one Bafana cap for the senior national team.

“Mabasa, 25, started his career with Bloemfontein Celtic. He joined Pirates in 2019. Mabaso has represented SA at the senior level and featured for the SA U-23 team.”

United described Farmer, 25, from Gqeberha, as “a versatile player who enjoys playing centre or left side of defence. He has previously played for SuperSport United and Maritzburg United. He was also part of the SA under-23 team at the 2015 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations in Senegal".

“Mosiatlhaga, 27, finished as top goalscorer in the 2019-20 GladAfrica Championship League season with 18 goals for Cape Town Spurs (then known as Ajax Cape Town).

“Mokwana, 22, joins Babina Noko as a winger after enjoying a great season with Platinum City Rovers in their maiden appearance in the GladAfrica Championship.”

Promoted Sekhukhune ended in 11th place in their maiden season in the DStv Premiership in 2021-22.  

