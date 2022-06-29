×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Deal concluded: Royal AM on the verge of naming Maduka’s successor

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
29 June 2022 - 15:22
Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi says the ambitious club has bigger plans for next season.
Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi says the ambitious club has bigger plans for next season.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi says plans to unveil the club's new head coach are at an advanced stage after former coach John Maduka left the team to join Maritzburg United earlier this month.

“We should have the new coach by the end of this weekend,” Mnisi said on Wednesday, adding the team have started their preparations for the new season without a head coach. 

Maduka did well with Royal, finishing third in the 2021-2022 DStv Premiership after the Durban club entered the top flight last season through club owner Shauwn Mkhize buying Bloemfontein Celtic's status after AM had failed to gain promotion from the GladAfrica Championship. 

A number of coaches who don't have clubs — including Gavin Hunt, Dan Malesela, Owen da Gama and Cavin Johnson — have been linked with the Royal job.

TimesLIVE has learnt that everything has been concluded with the new coach, but with Mkhize out of the country the decision to introduce Maduka's successor has been delayed. 

By virtue of their third-placed league finish Royal will participate in the Caf Confederation Cup alongside Nedbank Cup runners-up Marumo Gallants in the coming campaign.

The Durban club, who are yet to officially unveil their new signings, will open their 2022-2023 season on the weekend of August 5 to 6 with their MTN8 quarterfinal against Orlando Pirates. 

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurković and Ruzaigh Gamildien, who was with Swallows FC last season, are among the players who have been linked with Royal.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ethan Brooks to lead Bafana Bafana as squad assembles for Cosafa Cup

The SA Under-23 team assembled for camp on Monday ahead of the 2022 Cosafa Cup in Durban.
Sport
1 day ago

Tshegofatso Mabasa joins Sekhukhune United from Orlando Pirates

Sekhukhune United have announced six signings, including former Orlando Pirates players midfielder Linda Mntambo and striker Tshegofatso Mabasa.
Sport
1 day ago

'This is not the Jose we ordered’ — SA reacts to new Pirates coach

Will he be Pirates' special one or will he flop?
Sport
2 days ago

Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane baffled why Gavin Hunt remains without a job

Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has questioned why Gavin Hunt has been jobless for a long time after all he has achieved as a coach.
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I’ll pay for Pitso to coach Bafana, says Motsepe Sport
  2. Ria Ledwaba is no longer Safa vice-president, CEO Motlanthe clarifies Soccer
  3. Patrice Motsepe: ‘I love Pitso and will always love Pitso’ Soccer
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Black mark for White: Bulls coach dropped ball after URC defeat Sport
  5. Patrice Motsepe: 'I can fully understand the unhappiness of Ahly over Morocco ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...
Residents demand police action after 21 die in Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East ...