Deal concluded: Royal AM on the verge of naming Maduka’s successor

Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi says plans to unveil the club's new head coach are at an advanced stage after former coach John Maduka left the team to join Maritzburg United earlier this month.

“We should have the new coach by the end of this weekend,” Mnisi said on Wednesday, adding the team have started their preparations for the new season without a head coach.

Maduka did well with Royal, finishing third in the 2021-2022 DStv Premiership after the Durban club entered the top flight last season through club owner Shauwn Mkhize buying Bloemfontein Celtic's status after AM had failed to gain promotion from the GladAfrica Championship.

A number of coaches who don't have clubs — including Gavin Hunt, Dan Malesela, Owen da Gama and Cavin Johnson — have been linked with the Royal job.

TimesLIVE has learnt that everything has been concluded with the new coach, but with Mkhize out of the country the decision to introduce Maduka's successor has been delayed.

By virtue of their third-placed league finish Royal will participate in the Caf Confederation Cup alongside Nedbank Cup runners-up Marumo Gallants in the coming campaign.

The Durban club, who are yet to officially unveil their new signings, will open their 2022-2023 season on the weekend of August 5 to 6 with their MTN8 quarterfinal against Orlando Pirates.

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurković and Ruzaigh Gamildien, who was with Swallows FC last season, are among the players who have been linked with Royal.

