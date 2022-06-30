Kaizer Chiefs bolster their first team technical staff

Kaizer Chiefs have added Muzi Maluleke to their technical staff to work as the sports scientist and strength and conditioning coach for the senior team.

The highly rated conditioning coach joins Amakhosi from University of Pretoria FC.

“Maluleke, who holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Pretoria, has previously represented SA in the national teams at U-17 and U-20 levels,” Chiefs said on Thursday.

Chiefs’ sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr said Maluleke is joining the club’s “new high-performance department”.