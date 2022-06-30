Kaizer Chiefs bolster their first team technical staff
Kaizer Chiefs add Muzi Maluleke to work as sports scientist and strength and conditioning coach for senior team
Kaizer Chiefs have added Muzi Maluleke to their technical staff to work as the sports scientist and strength and conditioning coach for the senior team.
The highly rated conditioning coach joins Amakhosi from University of Pretoria FC.
“Maluleke, who holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Pretoria, has previously represented SA in the national teams at U-17 and U-20 levels,” Chiefs said on Thursday.
Chiefs’ sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr said Maluleke is joining the club’s “new high-performance department”.
“We searched far and wide for individuals who could come in and fit into the vision of the club moving forward,” Motaung Jr said.
“The high-performance division is an important component in laying the foundation for the Kaizer Chiefs game model of the future. It is an area we will continue to grow with strategic appointments.
“We will be looking to build a solid link between the first team and youth academy structures to ensure we create strong physical pathways for our athletes.”
Chiefs are in a rebuilding phase after seven seasons without a trophy. They have appointed the young combination of Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard as head and assistant coach.
Among players signed have been Yusuf Maart, Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Lehlogonolo Matlou, Siyethemba Sithebe, Mduduzi Shabalala (promoted), Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika.
Chiefs’ clear-out has included Daniel Cardoso, Lebogang Manyama, Lazarous Kambole, Daniel Akpeyi, Samir Nurković, Kearyn Baccus, Leonardo Castro, Anthony Akumu, Bernard Parker, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya.
