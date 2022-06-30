×

Soccer

Rain interrupts play with SA trailing England in Taunton Test

30 June 2022 - 11:05 By SPORTS REPORTER
England's Nat Sciver, after finishing unbeaten on 169, embraces Lizelle Lee of SA as they leave the field on day Three of the first Test at The County Ground in Taunton, England on June 29 2022.
England's Nat Sciver, after finishing unbeaten on 169, embraces Lizelle Lee of SA as they leave the field on day Three of the first Test at The County Ground in Taunton, England on June 29 2022.
Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Two lengthy rain delays meant there were only 45.1 overs bowled on day three of four of the one-off Test match between the Momentum Proteas and England at the County Ground in Taunton on Wednesday.

SA ended the day’s play on 55/3, still trailing by 78 runs. 

Before the rain stoppages, England’s Nat Sciver continued where she left off the previous day as she went on to notch up a career-best 169* off 263 deliveries (21 fours). Low-order batter, Sophie Ecclestone contributed with a handy 35 off 64 balls before the home side declared on 417/8. 

The only two English wickets to fall in the morning were taken by Nonkululeko Mlaba’s (2/74) left-arm spin and a moment of brilliance from fielder Nadine de Klerk, who sniped at a single stump to run out Kate Cross (1). 

In their second innings with the bat, SA suffered an early blow as they lost Andrie Steyn (3) off the bowling of Cross. Top-order batters, Laura Wolvaardt (16) and Lara Goodall (27) then defended their wickets staunchly before the heavens opened for the first time as an early lunch was taken. 

Though the players returned after the interval, the rain soon returned 30 minutes later. After another delay lasting more than two hours, play resumed as England removed both Goodall and Wolvaardt to end the day on a high before stumps was called. 

SA will resume on day four on Thursday with Suné Luus (4 not out) and nightwatch-woman Tumi Sekhukhune at the crease with 109 overs to be played on the final day. 

One-off Test: England v SA, County Ground, Taunton

SA trail by 78 runs

SA: 284 all out (M. Kapp 150 (213), A. Bosch 30 (58); K. Cross (4/63), L. Bell (2/47)

England: 417/8 dec after 120 overs (N. Sciver 169* (263), A. Davidson-Richards 107 (194); A. Bosch 3 / 77, N. Mlaba (2/74)

SA: 55/3 after 25 overs (L. Goodall 26 (53), L. Wolvaardt 16 (62); I. Wong (2/8), K. Cross (1/27)

