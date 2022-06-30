‘Safa presidential elections were a bit of a mess’ — Lucas Radebe

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe says the SA Football Association (Safa) presidential elections were a mess.

Danny Jordaan maintained his grip on the national association as he was re-elected for his third term amid chaos at then Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday.

Hugely respected ex-Bafana and Leeds United captain Radebe has expressed interest in running Safa. The former Kaizer Chiefs centreback attempted to out his hat in the ring for the presidency in the 2018 Safa elections, but was ruled ineligible because he was not part of a Safa structure.

Radebe was speaking at a function where Premier Soccer League club Marumo Gallants unveiled their new players and coach in Sandton on Wednesday. He was attending as a guest of Gallants chairperson Abram Sello.

On Saturday, Jordaan (186 votes) walloped opponents Ria Ledwaba (27) and Solly Mohlabeng (eight votes) in an elective congress marred by unsavoury scenes and picketing.

Former Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba, at the convention centre in support of Ledwaba, stormed into the congress demanding to be heard and was frogmarched out of the hall by security officials.