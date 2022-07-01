×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

WATCH LIVE | Motsepe Foundation announces new partnership with local football

Schedule for 11am

01 July 2022 - 09:27

Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football and founder and chairperson of the Motsepe Foundation, is on Friday making a big announcement about a new partnership between the foundation and local football.

It is believed it will be the biggest announcement in local football in the past few years.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Patrice Motsepe: ‘I love Pitso and will always love Pitso’

SA business tycoon and Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe has intimated that Pitso Mosimane, his former head coach at ...
Sport
3 days ago

Patrice Motsepe: 'I can fully understand the unhappiness of Ahly over Morocco hosting the CCL final'

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has defended his organisation's decision to have so many Caf events hosted by ...
Sport
5 days ago

Patrice Motsepe: Caf will not tolerate bullying of journalists

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) will not tolerate any form of bullying of journalists covering football events, the organisation's ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Deal concluded: Royal AM on the verge of naming Maduka’s successor Soccer
  2. ‘Safa presidential elections were a bit of a mess’ — Lucas Radebe Soccer
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Black mark for White: Bulls coach dropped ball after URC defeat Sport
  4. I’ll pay for Pitso to coach Bafana, says Motsepe Sport
  5. Kaizer Chiefs bolster their first team technical staff Soccer

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...