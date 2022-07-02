Caf president Motsepe announce big prize money increase for Women's Afcon
Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has announced a big increase for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Awcon).
The winners of the 2022 Awcon edition, which is scheduled to start later on Saturday in Morocco, will collect a cheque of $500 000.
Before the winners used to take home $200 000 for conquering the African continent.
“In line with the new policy at Caf to make women’s football in Africa globally competitive, the president of Caf Dr Patrice Motsepe has announced an increase of 150% in prize money for the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022,” Caf confirmed in a statement.
“The overall prize money of the competition has been increased from USD 975 000 to USD 2 400 000 – an increase of almost USD 1.5 million.
“The president of Caf and the Caf executive committee have identified women’s football as amongst the top priorities of Caf.”
Caf also confirmed that the prize money for runners-up has almost doubled from $175 000 to $300 000 and the semi-finalists will get $225 000 each which has increased from $125 000.
Back home, SA Football Association (Safa) has promised Banyana Banyana a bonus of R10m if they win the title for the first time.
The tournament will kick-off at 10.30pm (SA time) with hosts Morocco playing Burkina Faso at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.