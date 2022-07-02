Chiefs mourn the passing of club stalwart Jerry Sadike

Kaizer Chiefs have joined a legion of football fans around the country who are mourning the passing of one of the club’s stalwarts, former attacker Jerry Sadike.

In a statement on their website, Chiefs said Sadike played and scored in Chiefs’ first official league fixture against African Wanderers on March 16 1971 where Amakhosi registered a 10-1 win.

The club went on to remember Sadike, who hailed from Orlando East, as a deadly finisher, winger and a very talented attacking player who left an indelible mark on SA football.

“Not only did Sadike first represent Pimville United Brothers (PUBS) and later on both Soweto giants, but he also played for Swaraj in the Federation Professional League (FPL).

“He was also the first player of colour to play for the revered Highlands Park in the National Professional Soccer League in a trailblazing football career,” said the club.