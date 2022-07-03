Panyaza Lesufi steps down as president of Swallows FC
Panyaza Lesufi has stepped as president of Swallows FC after his election as Gauteng provincial chair for the ANC.
The Gauteng education MEC was part of a consortium that bought the First Division (NFD) franchise of Maccabi FC in 2019, helping resurrect the Birds after they plunged as far as the third-tier ABC Motsepe League after their relegation fro the DStv Premiership in 2014-15.
Lesufi tweeted on Sunday: “With my new responsibilities, today, painfully so, I had to resign my position as president of Swallows. I wish the team well. Don’t follow me follow the birds.”
Swallows won the 2019-20 NFD title to be promoted back to the top-flight, where they ended the 2020-21 season in sixth position.
In the past campaign Swallows battled and survived relegation via the playoffs.