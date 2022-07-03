×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Panyaza Lesufi steps down as president of Swallows FC

03 July 2022 - 18:48 By Marc Strydom
Swallows FC president Panyaza Lesufi celebrates after the team's survival in the DStv Premiership via their -promotion-relegation playoff win againjst University of Pretoria at Lucas Moripe Stadium on June 15 2022.
Swallows FC president Panyaza Lesufi celebrates after the team's survival in the DStv Premiership via their -promotion-relegation playoff win againjst University of Pretoria at Lucas Moripe Stadium on June 15 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Panyaza Lesufi has stepped as president of Swallows FC after his election as Gauteng provincial chair for the ANC.

The Gauteng education MEC was part of a consortium that bought the First Division (NFD) franchise of Maccabi FC in 2019, helping resurrect the Birds after they plunged as far as the third-tier ABC Motsepe League after their relegation fro the DStv Premiership in 2014-15.

Lesufi tweeted on Sunday: “With my new responsibilities, today, painfully so, I had to resign my position as president of Swallows. I wish the team well. Don’t follow me follow the birds.”

Swallows won the 2019-20 NFD title to be promoted back to the top-flight, where they ended the 2020-21 season in sixth position.

In the past campaign Swallows battled and survived relegation via the playoffs.

READ MORE

Royal AM confirm Khabo Zondo as Maduka's successor and unveil four new players including Nurkovic

Royal AM have confirmed the appointment of Khabo Zondo as their head coach after the departure of John Maduka at the end of last season.
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs mourn the passing of club stalwart Jerry Sadike

Kaizer Chiefs have joined a legion of football fans around the country who are mourning the passing of one of the club’s stalwarts, former attacker ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | 'He must stay humble': Nyatama offers advice to Kaizer Chiefs new player Solomons

Veteran Swallows FC midfielder Musa Nyatama has offered advice to young Dillon Solomons as he has just completed a big career move to Kaizer Chiefs ...
Sport
1 week ago

Politics clipped our wings, says Swallows chair

With the PSL pulling the Telkom rug out from under it, Panyaza Lesufi says hard work is needed to attract a sponsor
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal AM confirm Khabo Zondo as Maduka's successor and unveil four new players ... Soccer
  2. ‘Safa presidential elections were a bit of a mess’ — Lucas Radebe Soccer
  3. Former Banyana coach Pauw reveals rape and assault by prominent Dutch football ... Soccer
  4. Motsepe Foundation to sponsor the NFD Soccer
  5. Helman Mkhalele names Bafana squad for Cosafa Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths