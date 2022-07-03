Panyaza Lesufi steps down as president of Swallows FC

Panyaza Lesufi has stepped as president of Swallows FC after his election as Gauteng provincial chair for the ANC.

The Gauteng education MEC was part of a consortium that bought the First Division (NFD) franchise of Maccabi FC in 2019, helping resurrect the Birds after they plunged as far as the third-tier ABC Motsepe League after their relegation fro the DStv Premiership in 2014-15.