×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Ronaldo expresses desire to leave Manchester United — report

03 July 2022 - 10:24 By Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on April 28 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on April 28 2022.
Image: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has told the Premier League club that he wants to leave in the close season because of his desire to play in the Champions League, The UK's Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

Speculation has been rife about Ronaldo's future at United after a trophyless campaign and their failure to qualify for the Champions League last season, though incoming manager Erik ten Hag has said the Portuguese international is part of his plans.

The report added that the 37-year-old believes that he can play at the elite level for another “three of four years”.

Ronaldo re-signed for United from Juventus in August 2021 and was one of the few bright sparks for Ralf Rangnick's team last season, netting 24 times in all competitions. The former Real Madrid attacker, who still has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford, has been linked in recent days with a move to Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

MORE:

Ronaldo’s omission against Spain ‘tactical’, says Santos

Portugal manager Fernando Santos defended his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting line-up for their Nations League opener against ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

Rangnick says he had to make ‘compromises’ to Man Utd playing style

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick accepted partial blame for their underwhelming season but said he was unable to effectively implement ...
Sport
1 month ago

Rangnick hails improved Man Utd in win over Brentford

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said he has yet to speak to his successor Erik Ten Hag about plans for next season but believes ...
Sport
2 months ago

Rangnick to discuss Ronaldo’s Man United future with incoming Ten Hag

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said he will discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's future with new manager Erik ten Hag and the club's board, with ...
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal AM confirm Khabo Zondo as Maduka's successor and unveil four new players ... Soccer
  2. ‘Safa presidential elections were a bit of a mess’ — Lucas Radebe Soccer
  3. Motsepe Foundation to sponsor the NFD Soccer
  4. Former Banyana coach Pauw reveals rape and assault by prominent Dutch football ... Soccer
  5. Helman Mkhalele names Bafana squad for Cosafa Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths