I’m not at peace about Senzo, says Pirates boss Irvin Khoza

Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza says he will never be at peace until the killer or killers of his club’s former captain and goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa are found.

Meyiwa was also Bafana Bafana captain at the time of his murder at girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s house in Volsloorus in October 2014.

Five men — Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifiso Ntuli — are on trial for Meyiwa’s killing and the case has been postponed to September. They’ve all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“We can’t be at peace for the boy who deserved better and gave so much of himself,” Khoza said.

“You know his mood was unbelievable. He never had a long face because he was not playing. He was in Moeneeb Josephs’s shadow for how long? He never had a long face.

“He had that unfortunate situation with Ajax [Cape Town, in Meyiwa’s first game for Bucs] at Orlando Stadium where he tried to trap the ball [but it went through his legs for a goal].