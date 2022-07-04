×

Soccer

‘The glory days are back’: Chiefs win Engen Knockout Challenge and fans are in celebration mode

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 July 2022 - 10:30
Kaizer Chiefs' youth side won the cup.
Image: Twitter/ Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi fans are on cloud nine after winning silverware in the U18 Engen Knockout Challenge.

The club, whose first team has not won a major trophy in seven years, beat Mamelodi Sundowns on penalties.

Thulani Mabaso opened the scoring with a stunning free kick in the 16th minute, however Sundowns drew level in the second half. Both sides pushed for a winner through normal and extra time, but a stalemate saw the match go to spot kicks.

First team players and staff were in attendance and celebrated with the youngsters at full time.

On social media, Chiefs fans celebrated the win and predicted big things for the young talent on show.

Here is a glimpse into some of the reactions:

