Cosafa Cup off to lukewarm start as Botswana edge Seychelles in Durban

Botswana had a fair number of opportunities but their bluntness upfront saw them fail to put them to good use.

Except for the goal soon after the break from skipper Kebue that gave Botswana the lead, the level of the second half wasn’t any better.

Kebue headed the ball into the net four minutes into the second half after he connected well with Resauboka Thatanyane’s corner to beat Seychelles goalkeeper Alvin Michel.

The tournament runs until July 17. Bafana Bafana, who will be coached by Helman Mkhalele, will join the tournament in the quarterfinals, where they meet Mozambique next week Wednesday.